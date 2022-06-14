Today, 221 West Virginia eighth graders, including 38 from southern West Virginia and seven alone from Shady Spring Middle School, will receive the 2022 Golden Horseshoe from the West Virginia Department of Education at the West Virginia Culture Center.
There wil be three different ceremonies with students from southern West Virginia participating in the 11:30 a.m. ceremony. All three ceremonies will be broadcast and streamed on West Virginia Public Broadcasting stations and online platforms.
The Golden Horseshoe award honors achievement in the study of state history. The test has been administered in West Virginia each year since 1931 and is the longest running program of its kind in any state.
The top-scoring students in each county receive the prestigious award and are inducted as “knights” of the Golden Horseshoe Society.
Winners from The Register-Herald market include:
l Fayette County – Sophie Allen, Fayetteville Pk-8 School; Wyatt Moses, Midland Trail High School; Jessica Williams, Oak Hill Middle School; Rose Bigelow, Oak Hill Middle School; Andrew Goodwin, Oak Hill Middle School.
l Greenbrier County – Matthew Robinson, Western Greenbrier Middle School; Braxton Beasley, Eastern Greenbrier Middle School; Clayton Frame, Eastern Greenbrier Middle School; Gregory Guet, Eastern Greenbrier Middle School.
l McDowell County – Zion Jackson, Mount View High School; Autum Lester, Southside K-8 School; David Baldwin, Sandy River Middle School
l Mercer County – Parker Shrewsbury, Pikeview Middle School; Chance Ferguson, Princeton Middle School; Kiarah Grimm, Glenwood School (K-8); Savannah Mongeni, Glenwood School (K-8); Alec Slone, Glenwood School (K-8); Chase Davis, Bluefield Middle School.
l Monroe County – Levi Dalton, Peterstown Middle School; Bailey Brubaker, Peterstown Middle School; Wade Hunter, Mountain View Elementary & Middle School.
l Nicholas County – Isaiah Bailey, Summersville Middle School; Anna Wolverton, Summersville Middle School; Emma Shafer, Richwood Middle School; Abraham Robinson, New Life Christian Academy.
l Raleigh County – Roman Gevenosky, Shady Spring Middle School; Alyssa Sweeney, Shady Spring Middle School; Avary Bragg, Shady Spring Middle School; Luke McElwain, Shady Spring Middle School; Payton Campbell, Shady Spring Middle School; Russell Bolen, Shady Spring Middle School; Michael Crouch, Shady Spring Middle School.
l Summers County – Greyson Gumm, Summers County High School; Hayden Crook, Summers County High School; Joelle Kim, Summers County High School.
l Wyoming County – Mylee Meadows, Road Branch Elementary & Middle School; Chloe Eldridge, Road Branch Elementary & Middle School; Carli Raye, Pineville Middle School.