A proposal to charge ratepayers more to keep the Pleasants Power Station from being mothballed while energy companies assess whether taking it over would make sense financially could cost at least $36 million. But the full cost isn’t actually known and could be even greater.
Moreover, that scenario is meant to keep workers employed and make sure the power plant is maintained, but it would not necessarily mean actually operating the plant during the 12-month proposed study period.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/04/13/36-million-to-sustain-power-plant-could-be-minimum-plant-would-remain-operable-but-might-not-operate/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.