Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency for Cabell, Putnam and Roane counties due to heavy rainfall on Friday that caused significant local flooding.
A severe rainstorm caused flooding, power outages and road blockages across all three counties. Further severe rainstorms are expected in the coming days.
The governor has authorized the West Virginia Division of Emergency Management to support local counties and to use all state resources necessary. The State Emergency Operations Center is coordinating with officials in the declaration area to determine their needs. This state of emergency will remain in effect for 30 days unless terminated by subsequent proclamation.
The governor's state of preparedness for all 55 counties, which he declared Friday, remains in effect.