The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $3.9 million grant to the Wyoming County Economic Development Authority in Pineville to be used to construct three buildings needed to support manufacturing in the Barkers Creek Industrial Park.
This project will support a new industry in carbon products manufacturing, creating jobs while diversifying the local economy.
Additionally, this EDA grant will be matched with $975,000 in state and local funds, and is expected to help create 59 jobs and generate $85 million in private investment.
