223 charges filed against former local law enforcement, EMS official

ROMNEY — Eight area residents, including two former Mineral County deputy sheriffs and an Allegany County EMS official, have been charged with hunting crimes that span three West Virginia counties and part of Maryland.
West Virginia Natural Resources Police Lt. Timothy L. White on Tuesday said 223 charges that involve at least 27 antlered bucks taken illegally were filed in Mineral, Grant and Hampshire counties in West Virginia.
Former Mineral County deputy sheriffs Tyler Biggs and Dalton Dolly are among the people charged, White said.
They have resigned from their jobs, he said.
Christopher Biggs, who was appointed EMS chief of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services in 2019, was also charged and has been suspended from his job effective immediately for an “alleged violation of law,” county officials said via press release Tuesday.
Others charged include Colton Broadwater, Ivy Rodenhaver, Robert Horner Sr., Robert "Beau" Horner Jr., and Gregory Broadwater.
The offenses started in mid September and continued through late December, White said and added criminal complaints have been filed for the warrants.
The charges, many of which will meet trophy fees regarding illegal kills, include spotlighting and loaded guns in vehicles.
Someone convicted of poaching a trophy buck in West Virginia must pay a replacement fee that is calculated based upon the width of the antlers.
For example, a buck with antlers wider than 16 inches but less than 18 inches brings a fee of $1,500.
The Mineral County offices of sheriff, and prosecuting attorney "have been supportive of the investigation," White said.
Maryland Natural Resources Police could file charges involving wildlife and fish violations, White said.