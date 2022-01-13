First Day - January 12, 2022: First day of session. (WV Const. Art. VI, section 18)
Twentieth Day - January 31, 2022: Submission of legislative rule-making review bills due. (WV Code section 29A, 3-12)
Thirty-fifth Day - February 15, 2022: Last day to introduce bills in the House. House Rule 91a does not apply to originating or supplementary appropriation bills, and does not apply to Senate or House resolutions or concurrent resolutions.
Forty-first Day - February 21, 2022: Last day to introduce bills in the Senate. Senate Rule 14 does not apply to originating or supplementary appropriation bills, and does not apply to Senate or House resolutions or concurrent resolutions.
Forty-seventh Day - February 27, 2022: Bills due out of committees in house of origin to ensure three full days for readings.
Fiftieth Day - March 2, 2022: Last day to consider bill on third reading in house of origin. Does not include budget or supplementary appropriation bills. (Joint Rule 5, paragraph b)
Sixtieth Day - March 12, 2022: Adjournment at midnight. (WV Const. Art. VI, section 22)