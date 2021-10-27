CHARLESTON – Forty-three bands from around the state showcased their talents in the tenth annual West Virginia State Marching Band Invitational Championship at the University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field on Saturday, Oct. 23. Barboursville and Milton Middle School bands opened the event with the national anthem. A complete list of winners is included.
Cabell Midland High School won the Overall “Honor Band” Award and Old Gold Division Grand Champion, and Paden City High School won the Blue Division Grand Champion award. Bands were judged on general effect, marching and maneuvering, music, music effect, percussion, drum major, color guard, majorettes and feature twirler.
This year’s event also included a drumline competition, with Cabell Midland High School winning first prize.
Participating bands were Bluefield High School, Bluefield, Mercer County; Buffalo High School, Buffalo, Putnam County; Cabell Midland High School, Ona, Cabell County; Calhoun County Middle/High School, Mt. Zion, Calhoun County; Chapmanville Regional High School, Chapmanville, Logan County; Clay County High School, Clay, Clay County; Greenbrier East High School, Lewisburg, Greenbrier County; Greenbrier West High School, Charmco, Greenbrier County; Huntington High School, Huntington, Cabell County; Hurricane High School, Hurricane, Putnam County; Independence High School, Coal City, Raleigh County; James Monroe High School, Lindside, Monroe County; Lincoln County High School, Hamlin, Lincoln County; Logan Senior High School, Logan, Logan County; Nitro High School, Nitro, Kanawha County; Oak Hill High School, Oak Hill, Fayette County; Paden City High School, Paden City, Wetzel County; Parkersburg High School, Parkersburg, Wood County; Parkersburg South High School, Parkersburg, Wood County; Petersburg High School, Petersburg, Grant County; Philip Barbour High School, Philippi, Barbour County; Poca High School, Poca, Putnam County; Pocahontas County High School, Dunmore, Pocahontas County; Princeton High School, Princeton, Mercer County; Ravenswood High School, Ravenswood, Jackson County; Richwood High School, Richwood, Nicholas County; Robert C. Byrd High School, Clarksburg, Harrison County; South Charleston High School, South Charleston, Kanawha County; St. Albans High School, St. Albans, Kanawha County; St. Marys High School, St. Marys, Pleasants County; Sissonville High School, Sissonville, Kanawha County; Spring Valley High School, Huntington, Wayne County; Tyler Consolidated High School, Sistersville, Tyler County; Tug Valley High School, Williamson, Mingo County; Valley High School, Pine Grove, Wetzel County; Wahama High School, Mason, Mason County; Wayne High School, Wayne, Wayne County; Westside High School, Clear Fork, Wyoming County; Williamstown High School, Williamstown, Wood County; Wirt County High School, Elizabeth, Wirt County; Winfield High School, Winfield, Putnam County; Woodrow Wilson High School, Beckley, Raleigh County; and Wyoming East High School, New Richmond, Wyoming County.
The West Virginia State Marching Band Invitational Championship was sponsored by the WVDACH in participation with the Save The Music Foundation, Conn-Selmer Division of Education, the West Virginia Department of Education, International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES) and the Higher Education Policy Commission. The State Marching Band Championship helps to promote, encourage and celebrate arts education throughout West Virginia.
For more information about the State Marching Band Championship, contact Andrea Nelson, public information specialist for the department, at (304) 558-0220 or Andrea.E.Nelson@wv.gov.
Area winners of the State Marching Band Invitational Championship included:
Overall Awards (Honor Band)
2nd Runner-up: Greenbrier East High School
Division Awards
Old Gold Division 2nd Runner-Up: Greenbrier East High School
Class B Band Awards
2nd Place: Woodrow Wilson High School
Class C Band Awards
1st Place: Greenbrier East High School
Class C Overall Awards
Percussion: Princeton High School
Color Guard: Greenbrier East High School
Drum Major: Greenbrier East High School
Soloist: Greenbrier East High School - saxophone
Class D2 Band Awards
2nd Place: Bluefield High School
3rd Place: Greenbrier West High School
Class D2 Best Overall Awards
Soloist: Greenbrier West High School – Baritone saxophone
Best Overall Show Band Awards
Champion: Richwood High School
2nd Runner-up: Oak Hill High School
Miss Majorette
Miss Majorette Runner-Up: Taylor Mullens, Richwood High School
Best Overall Twirler
Richwood High School
Best Overall Majorettes
Richwood High School