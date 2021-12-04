Skies were gray, and temperatures were chilly on Saturday morning, but the bundled-up crowds gathered along Neville Street and Main Street appeared not to mind as they awaited the start of the 2021 Christmas Parade.
Cassie Goodman of Beckley brought three of her children, Peytan, 8, Tyrone, 5, and Ariana, 2, to see the parade.
Peytan was waiting for one specific float, she explained.
Really, she was anticipating the arrival of just one person.
"My papa said my sister, Malia, was going to be in the parade," said Peytan. "So I thought, maybe I could ask my parents if we could come.
"I'm really excited to watch my sister in the parade."
The parade is an annual tradition for the Goodman family.
"We come to the Christmas parade every year," Goodman said, adding that she has four children and three stepchildren in her blended family. "We've almost got some kid in the Christmas parade every year."
When a Beckley Fire Department truck and a Jan Care ambulance made their way down Main Street, the crowd clapped and cheered. But they would wait a few more minutes for the first float to round the curve from Neville Street.
Alyssa Pringle, 26, of Oak Hill, came with her children, Aleah and Brantley. The trio waited patiently on Main Street before the first float rounded the corner.
Pringle said it was worth the 20-minute drive to Beckley to experience the parade with her kids.
"This is just something we do every year," she explained.
Aleah said she is a "Frozen" fan and she would like to see a float with Elsa, or even Disney's TinkerBell, but Brantley said he most wanted to see someone in uniform.
"A police officer," he solemnly replied, explaining the person he most wanted to see in the parade.
They had their requests prepared for Santa.
"I want a Barbie LOL thing," Aleah said. "And I want a Barbie."
She said she also wants a pink tent with a heart in the middle.
Brantley said that he would like video games. The Nintendo character "Bendy" is his favorite.
The Christmas parade theme was "Gingerbread Houses," and local churches, businesses and community organizations fashioned their "gingerbread house" floats and peopled them with an array of fun faces who waved at the crowds and tossed candy.
A trio of Bethlehem "stars" made their way in front of the Lester Church of God's float, which had an inn-shaped gingerbread house with a living nativity. Angels sat around the holy family and the manger, which held the baby Jesus.
The cast of "When Christmas Left Rattler Canyon" showed up with Christmas cacti in lieu of trees, as they advertised the play and asked the question, "Can one baby save Christmas?"
Beckley Stratton Middle School's football team and cheerleaders waved to the crowd, and the Golden Bear wore a Christmas suit on the West Virginia University Institute of Technology float.
Festively clad children and adults rode the New River Community and Technical College float, with its cut-out gingerbread people and puffs of "snow." The Browning Social Services Club displayed a gingerbread house and people, while members of the club waved to the crowd.
The "Eat Mor Chik'n" Cow donned a festive Santa outfit and hopped aboard Chick-fil-A's float, while CFA owner Richard Jarrell drove a cart in front of the float.
Even the Grinch appeared happy at the parade, as he grinned from a few gingerbread houses.
The crew from Lewis Chevrolet hauled a gigantic "gingerbread house," or a brown trailer, complete with wreath.
The float by Karen's Academy of Dance offered a mailbox for letters to Santa and cheerful elves and snow people.
Rhythms of Grace students and teachers danced along the street, and Heart of God Ministries shared candy with the crowd.
Some took the opportunity to share the story of the first Christmas and Jesus' birth with others as they passed out gospel tracts.
Park Middle School's band treated the crowd to musical numbers.
Dressed in maroon and black, the Flying Eagles band members wore Santa hats and bedecked their instruments with holly and wreaths. As they marched past the City of Beckley's "Rising Cardinal" statue at The Plaza, they offered a rousing rendition of "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."
Crowds in front of John Mize Law Office and across the street cheered as the band played, and children ran to grab candy that was tossed by members of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).
CERT offered a float decorated with candy canes and gumdrops, and Heart of God Ministries members waved to the crowd.