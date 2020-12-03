2020 Queen of Lights for Alderson announced

Sadie Jane Elizabeth Ormsbee has been selected as the 2020 Queen of Lights for Alderson.
Her duties this year include leading the caravan of spectators as the cars move from the Historic 1896 Depot area on the Monroe County side of Alderson across the Alderson Memorial Bridge to where the Christmas Parade entries will be sitting still along North Monroe Street.
She will also turn on the Christmas Tree, the star above the town, and the lights on the bridge as she moves along today at 6:30.
Ormsbee is a fifth-grade student at Alderson Elementary School and the daughter of Hannah Ormsbee and the granddaughter of Dawn and Billy Painter. Hannah Ormsbee said, “Sadie has dreamed of being Queen of Lights for as long as she can remember.”
Special thanks to Lois McVey of McVey’s Flowers for her work in organizing the selection process. She has done this work for many years and it is a great contribution to the Christmas season.