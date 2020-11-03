Incumbents won both contested races in Greenbrier County, where voter turnout was a higher-than-usual 67 percent.
In a battle of businessmen, incumbent Greenbrier County Commissioner Lowell Rose of Ronceverte, a Republican, defeated his challenger, Democrat Dan Withrow, also of Ronceverte. Rose took nearly 58 percent of the vote.
With Tuesday’s victory, Rose becomes a three-term commissioner.
The race was Withrow’s first time venturing into the political arena.
The most contentious issue in the race was the candidates’ positions on the SportsPlex, a sports park development that Rose has stood behind since its inception four years ago.
In a pre-election debate with Withrow, Rose argued that the 143-acre sports park near Lewisburg will serve as an economic engine for the county.
Withrow criticized the park’s location and the amount of money — more than $2 million at last count — spent on the project. He touted his opposition to the controversial development throughout his campaign.
Those positions caught the attention of voters, some of whom told The Register-Herald that they opposed Rose because of his staunch support of the controversial park.
“The SportsPlex was the deciding factor in my voting against the current county commissioner,” retired educator C. Michael Williams said. “The complex would be great at the State Fairgrounds or at Sam Black Church, but not at a hillside that will cost millions of additional dollars just to get ready to build the complex.”
Businesswoman Shirley Runyon also spoke of her opposition to the park project.
“I am against the county commission spending over $2 million on a SportsPlex,” Runyon said. “They have been fined more than $109,000 for polluting the Greenbrier River and surrounding properties.”
•••
The only other contested Greenbrier County office in the general election was that of sheriff.
Incumbent Bruce Sloan of Lewisburg won the race handily over Charles “Doug” Beard of Caldwell. Sloan received 8,947 votes to Beard’s 6,655, according to unofficial ballot totals.
A Democrat, Sloan is a retired West Virginia State Police officer and former director of security at The Greenbrier resort.
The Republican challenger, Beard, resigned his post as a Greenbrier County Magistrate to run for sheriff. In addition to his 19 years as a magistrate, he is a former firefighter, corrections officer and law enforcement officer.
