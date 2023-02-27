washington, d.c. – The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is appropriating $2 million for two West Virginia airport projects, $ 1 million each for Raleigh County Memorial Airport and for West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston.
The funding is made possible by FAA’s Airport Terminal Program (ATP), which was created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The Raleigh County money will go toward expansion of the airport terminal to accommodate a 50-seat hold room, accessible restrooms and several sustainable design concepts to promote energy efficiency, according to a press release issued jointly by Sens. Joe Mancin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
The Charleston funding will upgrade the airport terminal, including improving ADA compliance and installing a new roof.
