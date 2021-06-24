A $2.9 million Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Recovery Assistance grant has been appropriated to the Raleigh County Public Service District for construction of a new water treatment plant to support business expansion.
This Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant, to be matched with $6.6 million in local funds, is expected to create 22 jobs, retain 397 jobs and generate $4 million in private investment.
“As Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, I support EDA’s efforts to improve our nation’s critical infrastructure,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., the ranking member of the committee.
"It is welcome news that EDA is continuing to support initiatives in West Virginia that strengthen water and wastewater infrastructure in Sophia and Raleigh County.”
Capito said that she wrote the EDA last August in support of a project in Sophia that would construct a new water treatment plant.