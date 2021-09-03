The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health, was awarded one of four grants under the State Pilot Grant Program for Treatment for Pregnant and Postpartum Women from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The three-year grant will invest $2.7 million in services supporting pregnant and postpartum women with substance use disorder in West Virginia.
The grant will enable expansion of the state’s Drug Free Moms and Babies program, an integrated comprehensive medical and behavioral health program for pregnant and postpartum women with substance use disorder.
The grant will also support the establishment of a state project director position within DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral health to coordinate an effective state continuum of care specifically supporting women’s behavioral health care.
The Drug Free Moms and Babies program, developed in 2011 by the West Virginia Perinatal Partnership with funding from DHHR’s Office of Maternal, Child and Family Health, and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, is a comprehensive and integrated medical and behavioral health program for pregnant and postpartum women.
The project supports healthy mother and baby outcomes by providing prevention, substance use screening, early intervention, substance use disorder treatment and recovery support services. Currently, 17 sites statewide offer this program.