Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, on Friday announced an appropriation of $2.4 million to WorkForce West Virginia.
The funding is intended to support job creation and workforce training services in Beckley, Bluefield, Charleston, Huntington, Martinsburg, Morgantown, Parkersburg, and Wheeling, which have each suffered significant social and economic impacts from widespread opioid use, addiction, and overdoses.
State officials estimate the award will support the creation of jobs and provide workforce training for approximately 297 people.