The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will appropriate $190.7 million for the Lower Mud River Flood Risk Management Project in Milton, W.Va., according to a press release from Sen. Joe Manchin’s office.
“This is 30 years in the making,” said Manchin in a press release. “Milton has an extensive history of severe flooding that puts lives and livelihoods at risk in the community. Just last year, flooding took a man’s life in Milton.
“The Lower Mud River Flood Risk Management Project will bolster flood protection by constructing a new levee and river channel, which will also move much of the town out of the flood plain, helping spur economic development and changing this flood plain from a 27-year flood plain to a 250-year one,” Manchin said in the release.
Milton has a history of flooding dating back to the early 1900s. Several large record flood events have caused serious public safety issues and economic damage over the years, and the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) first recommended flood protections for the watershed over 30 years ago in 1993.
