washington, d.c. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is appropriating $190,650 to support the Emergency Medical Services for Children (EMSC) partnership program through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), according to a press release from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s office.
