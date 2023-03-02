washington, d.c. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is appropriating $190,650 to support the Emergency Medical Services for Children (EMSC) partnership program through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), according to a press release from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s office.

