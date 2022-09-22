The U.S. Department of Labor, in partnership with the Appalachian Regional Council (ARC) awarded more than $17.1 million to 13 projects through the Workforce Opportunities for Rural Communities Initiative.
Part of the funding will go to BridgeValley Community and Technical College in Montgomery.
These grants are designed to provide education, training and career support services across Appalachia – particularly for those who have been professionally displaced, are in recovery from substance use disorder, or are completely new to the workforce.
The other projects in West Virginia that will receive funding are Generation West Virginia in Morgantown and Randolph County Housing Authority in Elkins.
