CHARLESTON — The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council donated nearly 15,000 boxes of cookies to local veteran organizations as part of the Girl Scouts’ Gift of Caring program.
The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond partners with the West Virginia Gold Star Mothers Association, a service organization of women who have lost sons and daughters in the military. They distribute to VA hospitals, nursing homes, disabled and paralyzed veterans, and more.
“Girl Scouts are passionate about giving back to their communities, and the Gift of Caring program is one way they can do so,” said Beth Casey, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council. “We are proud to partner with these organizations and work together to help make the world a better place.”
As part of the Girl Scout Cookie Program, customers have an opportunity to purchase products for themselves, as well as contribute a donation to the Gift of Caring program, which uses the donations to purchase products to send to veterans and military members.
“This program is a great way to connect Girl Scouts and veterans,” said Shirley White, president of the West Virginia Gold Star Mothers. “The Girl Scouts work hard to sell cookies, and they are able to see how that helps benefit our service personnel. And, of course, our veterans are happy for that relationship — as well as the cookies!”
Through the Gift of Caring program, Girl Scouts across the country have used Girl Scout products to show their appreciation for those in uniform or to support those in need in their local communities. Girls choose an organization they want to benefit and give customers the opportunity to purchase additional products as a donation. With this program, even customers who don’t purchase cookies for themselves can give to others and support Girl Scouting at the same time.
Working in partnership with nearly 3,000 volunteers, Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council serves nearly 8,000 girls in 61 counties in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. For more information on how to join, volunteer or donate to Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, call 1-800-756-7616 or visit the council’s website at www.bdgsc.org.