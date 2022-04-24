The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will invest $420 million in 132 infrastructure projects in 31 states. This includes $14.1 million for eight projects in West Virginia, announced Thursday by USDA Under Secretary Farm Production and Conservation Robert Bonnie.
This builds on a $6.3 million investment for West Virginia projects announced earlier this year, bringing the total investment to $20.4 million in 26 projects through the Biden-Harris administration’s implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). Projects include rehabilitating dams, flood prevention, and watershed restoration projects.
As part of the appropriation, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is working with White Sulphur Springs to evaluate flood protection and other natural resource concerns along Howard Creek, which experienced a devastating flood in 2016 that killed eight people in town. A full list of projects is available on NRCS’ Infrastructure Funding 2022 webpage.
λλλ
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was the lead sponsor of a resolution designating the week of April 18-24 as National Osteopathic Medicine Week. The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) is West Virginia’s largest medical school.
One of the co-sponsors of the resolution was Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
The resolution, issued April 19, “recognizes the contributions of osteopathic physicians to the United States health care system” and “celebrates the role that schools of osteopathic medicine play in training the next generation of osteopathic physicians.”
Additionally, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation declaring April 18-24 to be Osteopathic Physicians Week.
Among other information about osteopathic medicine, the proclamation states that “osteopathic physicians, also known as D.O.s, work in partnership with their patients. They consider the impact that lifestyle and community have on the health of everyone, and they work to break down barriers to good health.”
λλλ
Beckley VA Medical Center (VAMC) recently received five stars from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CMS) scores collected from July 1, 2020, to March 31, 2022.
Beckley VAMC received the five-star patient experience summary rating, the highest possible rating, from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) scores from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
The HCAHPS Survey is administered to a random sample of patients continuously throughout the year. CMS cleans, adjusts, and analyzes the data, then publicly reports the results.
The HCAHPS Survey rates nurse and physician communication, responsiveness of hospital staff, communication about medicines, discharge information, care transition, hospital environment, quietness of hospital environment, and willingness to recommend the hospital.
Beckley is only one of four hospitals in West Virginia to receive the rating.