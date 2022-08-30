The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike.
And the upgrades will close the plaza near Tamarack in Beckley for nearly two years.
Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next February.
Part of that agreement calls for the redevelopment of the travel plazas at Beckley near Tamarack, at Bluestone in Mercer County, and the Morton Travel Plaza along Paint Creek in Kanawha County.
The Parkways Authority gave Parkways Executive Director Jeff Miller the okay to sign the final lease agreement during Tuesday’s meeting.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/08/30/big-update-coming-on-turnpike-with-rebuild-of-travel-plazas/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.