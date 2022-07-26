The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has appropriated $13 million to bolster local health centers, provide maternal health services, increase access to HIV/AIDS treatment, support drug addiction research projects, strengthen youth vaccination programs and enhance public health in West Virginia.
The individual awards were:
• Public Health and Emergency Preparedness Program: $5,189,763 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources
• Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases Program: $2,791,642 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources
• Immunization and Vaccines for Children Program: $2,280,035 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources
• Rural Maternity and Obstetrics Management Strategies Program: $1,000,000 – WV Perinatal Partnership, Inc.
• Health Center Cluster Program: $424,667 – Mountaineer Community Health Center (Paw Paw, W.Va.)
• Grants to States to Support Oral Health Workforce Activities Program: $400,000 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources
• Drug Abuse and Addiction Research Program: $380,000 – Academic Research Enhancement Awards: West Virginia University; and $203,145 – Identifying Stigma Reduction Targets in the Context of an Appalachian HIV Outbreak: West Virginia University
• Ryan White Title IV Women, Infants, Children, Youth and Affected Family: $240,201 – West Virginia University Research Corporation
• West Virginia Manufactured Food Regulatory Program Standard Compliance and Enforcement Expansion: $100,000 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources
