A federal grand jury returned a 19-count indictment on Thursday, charging 13 individuals in connection with their roles in an alleged conspiracy to traffic over 130 firearms from the Beckley area to Philadelphia.
More than 30 of the firearms have been recovered in Philadelphia, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. The guns have been connected to two homicides, crimes of domestic violence and other violent crimes.
Among those charged with conspiracy to travel interstate with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license are nine people from the area: Denise Johnson, 24, Beckley; Shakyrah Ross, 23, Beckley; Tyana Bly, also known as “Biggie,” 22, Beckley; Stephanie Cohernour, 32, Fayetteville; Maurice Johnson, 35, Mount Hope; Arileah Lacy, also known as “Leah,” 23, Beckley; Terri Lawhorn, 27, Oak Hill; Lakeshia Nicole Simon, 22, Beckley; and Donte Webster, 22, Beckley.
Also charged were Bisheem Jones, also known as “Bosh,” 36, Philadelphia; Derrick Woodard, also known as “D,” 26, Philadelphia; Shyheem Woodard-Smith, also known as “Peanut” and “Nut,” 22, Philadelphia; and Hassan Abdullah, also known as “San,” 27, Philadelphia.
According to the indictment, from approximately June 2020 to July 2021, Jones, Woodard, Woodard-Smith, and Abdullah recruited individuals to purchase firearms on their behalf. The indictment further alleges that Jones caused the purchases to be conducted to obtain firearms for himself, Woodard, Woodard-Smith and Abdullah without there being a record that they were the actual buyers.
As part of the conspiracy, the four men traveled to Beckley to acquire firearms for the purpose of reselling them for profit in Philadelphia and often accompanied the straw purchasers to various gun stores. They were are also charged with traveling interstate with the intent to engage in the business of dealing in firearms without a license.
Defendants Bly, Cohernour, Maurice Johnson, Lacy, Lawhorn, Simon and Webster are charged with providing false information during the acquisition of firearms at various gun stores in the Beckley area. The indictment alleges that these defendants made false statements on paperwork certifying that they were the buyers of the firearms when they knew they were actually purchasing the firearms for others.
The indictment alleges that during the scheme, the purchasers bought over 130 firearms in or near Beckley and delivered them to others in the conspiracy for transfer to Philadelphia.
The indictment also charges Jones with being a felon in possession of a firearm, alleging that he possessed a Ruger, Model-LC9S, 9-mm pistol. Jones is prohibited from possessing a firearm as a result of a 2010 felony conviction for robbery in Pennsylvania.
“The gun trafficking pipeline through which these defendants were supplying crime guns to Philadelphia has been shut down as a result of this investigation,” said United States Attorney Will Thompson. “We will continue to work with ATF and our state and local law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute gun traffickers and straw purchasers that put guns in the wrong hands and fuel violence in our cities.”
“One of the ways we accomplish our mission is by identifying sources of crime guns and those who illegally supply firearms used to commit acts of violence,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow of the Louisville Division. “Along with our law enforcement partners, we disrupt and dismantle illegal supply networks to keep firearms from being trafficked to places where they are used to harm our communities. Firearms trafficking is not a victimless crime. It is illegal and it puts firearms into the hands of prohibited persons and criminals who often use them to commit acts of violence. No community is immune to gun violence. What’s happening in one community impacts others, and today highlights how West Virginia law enforcement is working together to protect our communities and our neighbors.”