A months-long investigation by authorities in Raleigh County led to 13 drug-related arrests Wednesday as part of a drug round-up operation.
The operation, known as operation LA Clean-UP, was led by the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and assisted by members of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Beckley City Police, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Law Enforcement, United States Marshal’s Service and Federal Bureau of Investigation.
According to a release from the Raleigh County Sherriff’s Office, the drug bust took place Wednesday morning in the Lanark area of Raleigh County.
Raleigh County Scott Van Meter said multiple residents in Lanark were raided as part of the bust, which led to the arrest of 13 people.
Also uncovered from the scenes were 27 firearms, 115 grams (1,150 individual doses) of heroin/fentanyl with a street value of $25,000, two pounds of marijuana and 10 grams (100 individual doses) of methamphetamine.
Van Meter said the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force — comprised of personnel from the Beckley City Police Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and Federal Bureau of Investigation — did an “outstanding job” investigating and executing the bust.
The following were arrested and taken to Southern Regional Jail as part of operation LA Clean-UP:
James Kelly Dillon, 56, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance (heroin). His bond was set at $50,000.
Kimberly Sue Dillon, 55, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance (heroin). Her bond was set at $50,000.
Christopher Lloyd Hall, 32, was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (heroin). His bond was set at $75,000.
Gerald Lee Terry, 46, was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (heroin). His bond was set at $75,000.
Kevin Scruggs was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (heroin).
Leon Eugene Smith Jr., 40, was charged with four counts of delivery of a controlled substance (heroin). His bond was set at $100,000
Tonya Nikole Dillon, 28, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance (heroin). Her bond was set at $50,000.
Charish Latasha Sherman, 36, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Her bond was set at $25,000.
Andrea Michelle Reed, 31, was charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance (heroin). Her bond was set at $75,000.
Amy Dawn Clendenin, 33, was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (heroin). Her bond was set at $75,000.
Stephen Russell Bland, 42, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). His bond was set at $50,000.
Brandon Wade Bland, 34, was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (heroin). His bond was set at $75,000.
Kristina Moore, 43, was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (heroin). Her bond was set at $75,000.