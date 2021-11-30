A total of $750,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program is being appropriated to hire full-time law enforcement officers in three counties in the West Virginia, including $125,000 for the town of Fayetteville, according to a joint press release from Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-WVa., and Joe Manchin, D-WVa.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video