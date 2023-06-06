rainelle, w.va. – The Town of Rainelle has successfully secured $12.1 million of federal funding to complete repairs and upgrades to its stormwater system and sidewalks.
What started as plans for the rehabilitation of a section of stormwater piping has brought on a plan to install a variety of infrastructure across town.
The largest component of the project is stormwater collection improvements. A $9.9 million Community Development Block Grant, awarded through the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Mitigation Funds program, will allow the town to replace the majority of the system, which is experiencing failures due to age and previous flooding.
As a result of this work, several roads will also receive fresh pavement at the end of the project, including Greenbrier Avenue, the main thoroughfare through town.
Another $2.2 million was awarded to Rainelle for the repair and rehabilitation of more than 6,000 feet of sidewalks. The work will take place from 5th Street to 12th Street, rebuilding portions of sidewalk that have fallen into disrepair.
The funding was made possible by Sen. Joe Manchin, according to a press release, who selected the project as one of his recipients for Fiscal Year 2023 Congressionally Directed Spending, also known as “earmarks.”
Both of these funding programs are highly competitive. The town’s pursuit of these projects has paid off after approximately 18 months of application processes.
The ability to fund these multiple projects at the same time will allow for a more expedient and cost-effective construction process. Each piece of the infrastructure upgrades will work together, ensuring work on one project does not interfere with progress of another.
An engineering consultant, The Thrasher Group, has been selected to handle the improvements.
