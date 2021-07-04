kimball — It was early Sunday morning, July 8, 2001, when the first call for emergency assistance came in. Jimmy Joe Gianato remembers the day well.
The Kimball Fire Department was asked to assist with water rescues that were underway in the nearby town of Northfork. The fire department attempted to respond, but only made it about three miles up the road.
“We made it as far as Landgraff, and the river had already came up that fast. The road at Landgraff was impassable,” Gianato, who was the director of the McDowell County 911 Center at the time, said. “By mid- morning, everything was starting to come apart. I was on the phone constantly with the 911 center. It was just a miracle that the 911 center itself remained functional because the building we were in flooded as well. But the staff that was there that day was able to continue with the response.”
A major flooding disaster was underway, and McDowell County was the epicenter of the calamity.
“There were several hundred homes that were completely destroyed in 2001,” Gianato said of the great flood of July 8, 2001. “We had a federal (disaster) declaration within a week or so, and the National Guard was mobilized and came in.”
•••
Ed Kornish, now the chief circuit court judge of McDowell County, was a member of the National Guard when the flood hit on July 8, 2001.
“At the time it happened, you saw mobile homes that were just rooted off their foundation,” Kornish said.
Kornish, who also worked as an assistant prosecuting attorney at the time, was initially assigned to a flood-response mission outside of the county, but when he got the call, all roads in and out of McDowell were already unpassable. So he was allowed to stay in his home county and help coordinate the local National Guard response.
“It was horrific for the people that were affected, and the people who lived in their homes for all of their lives,” Kornish said. “ The amazing thing was the community came together. The one positive memory that stands out is people working together to help their neighbors. People helping their neighbors to get through it and survive.”
The National Guard was on the ground in McDowell County by the late evening hours of July 8, 2001. And their assignment ended up lasting several months.
“You can credit that to General (Allen) Tackett, who was our adjutant general at the time,” Kornish said of the quick response. “He had the guard step forward and the governor turned us loose.”
The first few days of the mission involved water rescues and damage assessments.
“We had a number of helicopters to come in because we were concerned that we had to evacuate the nursing home,” Kornish said of the McDowell County Continuous Care Center in Gary.
Instead, the troops ended up raising the facility’s generator above flood waters — electricity was already off across the county — as residents of the nursing home were relocated to the second floor of the two-story structure.
•••
Flooding was already underway inside of the McDowell County 911 Center in Welch, as extra staff was called in to assist with the emergency. Angela Robinette was one of those dispatchers, who would find herself spending the next several days inside of the 911 center even as her own home sustained catastrophic flooding damage.
“We are upstairs, so it (water) got into the bottom of our building into the training room downstairs,” Robinette, who now serves as the deputy 911 director and as director of the county’s office of emergency services, said. “It was (flooding) all over the county. I remember getting calls from all over the place.”
Those at-times frantic calls involved everything from water rescues to people who were dealing with high waters in their homes. Eventually, Robinette’s neighbors started calling about how deep the water was near her home.
“Then my uncle called in, and his house is right beside of the creek, right beside of mine,” Robinette said. “I remember him calling for me to not come home because the water was getting high. Then my phone got disconnected. That was the last I heard from him.”
A short-time later, she received another call from one of her neighbors in the Carswell Hollow section of Kimball.
“That is when they told me the houses has been flooded,” Robinette said. “It picked my aunt and uncle’s house off its foundation, and washed into my house.”
Both homes were declared a total loss. Thankfully, Robinette’s uncle and aunt — also survivors of the 1977 flood — escaped from the house in time, fleeing to higher ground on the mountain above.
Robinette didn’t make it home until three days later.
“Actually, I didn’t go home and see my house until that Wednesday,” she said. “Sgt. J.R. Pauley, he’s retired now with the state police, is the one who took me home.”
Robinette, and her family, opted to stay in McDowell County.
“Actually, my aunt and uncle bought a house eight doors down, and my mother and I bought a doublewide and put it back in the same location,” she said.
However, some who lost their homes and belongings in the great flood didn’t rebuild.
•••
“I never saw any concrete numbers, but anecdotally it had to be several thousand,” Kornish said of the number of citizens who left McDowell County following the 2001 disaster, and the second horrific flood that hit the county a mere 10 months later in May of 2002.
Kornish said his wife’s home also was destroyed by the flood. He still remembers shoveling all of the mud and flood debris that washed into her home.
“We weren’t married at the time, but we were dating,” he said. “She lost her home. She lived there in Maitland Bottom.”
Hundreds of homes in McDowell, and neighboring Wyoming counties, were destroyed by the ravaging waters on that fateful morning.
“McDowell and Wyoming was ground zero,” Gianato said. “There were hundreds of homes destroyed in both counties. For some reason, over 800 sticks out. And there were quite a few businesses that were lost. That caused jobs to be lost. And a lot of people whose homes were destroyed moved somewhere else. With the mitigation programs that came in a lot of that property was bought by FEMA. And once that property is bought, it can’t be used for anything else.”
Gianato’s’s own family was trapped inside of the West Virginia Grocery in Kimball when the flood hit.
“About mid-day the rain stopped,” he said, “I actually stood on the hillside in Kimball where I was on the phone and radio with everyone and the other agencies. That’s when my wife and family were trapped in what was the grocery store at that time.”
His family was safely rescued later that evening. But much of Kimball, and the neighboring Landgraff community, was destroyed by the raging waters.
“The drug store, the hardware store — everything in Kimball was flooded,” Gianato said. “All of the homes in Landgraff were destroyed or severely damaged.”
Unfortunately, there was no advance warning of the looming flooding disaster. The National Weather Service had not issued any flood warnings or watches that morning.
“I think we called the weather service and said — hey what’s going on here. We are beginning to food and I think it was a shock to them,” Gianato said.
The National Weather Service would later tell the Daily Telegraph that a series of water-laden storm cells ran into the Indian Ridge, forming a chain reaction that collected into a continuous storm that dumped a large volume of water in a relatively small geographic area.
Despite the scientific explanation for the so-called 100-year-old flood, the damage was already done.
Entire communities, including Anawalt, Northfork, Keystone, Welch, Indian Ridge, Elkhorn, Peel Chestnut Mountain, Algoma, Leckie, Spencer Curve, Pageton, Carwell Hollow, Big Four, Kimball and Mullens all suffered the wrath of the raging waters.
Damage was visible just about everywhere.
Mobile homes located near rivers and streams were washed away. Cars and trucks across the region were either under water or floating downstream. Many homes and businesses were knocked from their foundations. Even schools were not spared from Nature’s Wrath with several structures, including Kimball Elementary, sustaining water damage.
Gianto is thankful that flooding did not occur earlier in the morning.
“The majority of the flooding actually occurred before a lot of churches started,” he said “So the timing was just about right. People were up and they were not asleep, which was another positive. We were also lucky it was a Sunday and school was not in session.”
Ironically, the first death from the 2001 flood would not come from McDowell County, but instead neighboring Mercer County. The body of a man, whose pickup truck was caught up in the rapidly rising Bluestone River on July 8, 2001, was recovered by rescue crews a week later.
•••
John Sidote, who for many years a familiar voice on WELC Radio in Welch, remembers July 8, 2001, well.
“Oh yea,” Sidote said. “I was at the house when it started and water was gushing everywhere. We probably got four inches of rain. I think the rain came in four hours and caused the flooding. I was at the house when it happened. My father was working. It was a mess.”
Ten months later, as flood recovery efforts were still ongoing in McDowell County, tragedy struck a gain.
On May 2, 2002, torrential rainfalls led to horrific flooding once again in the county. But this time the flood hit communities that weren’t impacted by the 2001 disaster.
Eight lives were lost during the 2002 flood, including a mother and her baby, both of whom were swept away in flood waters in McDowell County.
“The first one basically hit a different part of the county than the second one,” Sidote said of the 2001 and 2002 floods. “The first one more or less came out where my neighborhood was. And the second one was more to the south, and that was when the downtown section of Welch was flooded.”
The 100-year flood hit McDowell County twice within a span of only 10 months.
“The guy who came in for FEMA for the first time, came back for the second,” Sidote said. “And I said if you come back for a third time I’m leaving.”
For years following the twin disasters, nerves were rattled anytime heavy rainfall would occur.
“I guess one visible remnant is whenever it starts to rain, people who experienced that flood, they go to their windows,” Kornish added.
Flood mitigation efforts, and other improvements that have been made since 2001, have helped in safeguarding McDowell County from the threat of future flooding.
“A lot of stream work was done after the flood to try to clean out some of the streams,” Gianato said. “But a lot of that didn’t start until after the 2002 flood. In McDowell County, they formed the long-term recovery committee that was composed of a lot of recovery agencies. We learned a lot from that.”
Gianato would later go on to become West Virginia Homeland Security Director, a position that put him in charge of the response to the 2016 flood that caused extensive damage in Greenbrier County. He served in that position until 2018. Today, Gianato is still chief of the Kimball Fire Department and a member of the McDowell County 911 Advisory Board of Directors.
•••
Most find it hard to believe that 20 years has now passed since that horrific 2001 disaster.
For the record, the actual anniversary date is Thursday, July 8, 2021. And a flash flood watch was issued for McDowell County on July 1, 2021. It expired on July 2, 2021.
“My son was just a teenager then, and I’ve got photographs of him helping to unload trucks of water,” Gianato said of his son Adam in 2001. “That’s ironic because now he is the mayor of Kimball.”
Some who led their communities in the long road to recovery are no longer with us.
“There were some greater leaders that helped,” Gianato recalled of the long recovery process. “You had Eva Rash in Anawalt who did a tremendous job and Martha Moore in Welch. And Nick Mason. Nick was up there shoveling and I think he was in his 80s. It was a team effort from not only the emergency response people and the county and the state, but also the local churches, the Red Cross, the Salvation Army, they were all here helping to feed people.”
While it wasn’t an easy journey, the citizens of McDowell County endured and ultimately overcame the two great floods of 2001 and 2002.
“I think the people of this county have done a tremendous job in trying to come back from it with the challenges they’ve had,” Gianato said. “I think the people here are to be commended for what they’ve done.”