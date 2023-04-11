The race for governor in West Virginia is already starting to heat up financially.
Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican serving his second term, is up against a term limit so the 2024 field is wide open.
The filings, which had a reporting deadline on Friday, are signs of financial support for the candidates and resources available for statewide messaging.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/04/10/political-fundraising-for-2024-governors-race-is-already-heating-up/
