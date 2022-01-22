The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council (WV IJDC) announced funding for a $1 million grant to the City of Richwood for improvements to its water impoundment structure.
The grant replaces the council’s current funding commitment of $299,271.
The grant, along with additional money from the Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund, will provide $2 million for the project.
The project was one of five sewer and water system improvements approved by the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council (WV IJDC) at its Jan. 12 meeting.
Among the other projects, the WVIJDC approved a bid overrun to the Boone County Public Service District for its hospital annex extension. A total of $743,700 has been granted for this project.
Also, the council approved a $640,000 grant to the Town of Hillsboro to improve its sewer system. This grant will fully fund the project and is contingent upon the town submitting required documentation