Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced on Monday that $1.4 million has been promised from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency for the State of West Virginia’s Office of the Adjutant General. The funds will be used to support emergency protective measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Specifically, this funding provides the required 75 percent cost share for the purchase and distribution of commodities in the form of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as N95 respirators, medical gloves, surgical masks, medical gowns, face shields, sanitizer, and sanitizer kits that were needed to respond to Covid-19 from March through July of this year. This operation was mandated under orders of Gov. Jim Justice to procure emergency contracts for PPE in emergency response to Covid-19 within West Virginia.