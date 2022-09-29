The U.S. Department of Labor, in partnership with the Appalachian Regional Commission, has appropriated $1.4 million for BridgeValley Community and Technical College with a campus in Montgomery.
Another grant, in the sum of $1.4 million, was made to the Randolph County Housing Authority.
The funding will support education and job training services to strengthen the regional economies of rural areas and expand opportunities for good-paying, long-term jobs.
