A State Trooper has been involved in an accident in Mercer County Wednesday afternoon.
Cpl. D. R. White was driving south on Thornton Avenue in Princeton in his assigned patrol vehicle while Donald Brown of Collinsvillen Virginian was driving north on Thornton Avenue in his tan, 2019 Honda passenger vehicle, according to First Sgt. R.A. Maddy.
Brown began to turn left onto Radio Lane and Cpl. White observed the Honda in his path of travel and steered right in an attempt to avoid the vehicle, Maddy said.
The front of the Honda made contact with the driver’s side front of Cpl. White’s patrol vehicle. White’s patrol vehicle then ran off the western pavement edge of Thornton Avenue before coming to rest in the driveway area of an abandoned residence, Maddy added.
Both men were transported to local hospitals by Princeton Rescue. Both drivers are in stable condition and are being treated by hospital staff, Maddy said.
This crash is still under investigation.