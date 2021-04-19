State takes custody of chlldren with mom in jail
A Rock View woman remained in Southern Regional Jail Monday on a $10,000 cash only bond after her four-year-old was found outside after dark in only her underwear last week, according to Wyoming County Sheriff Brad Ellison.
Savannah Renee Privett, 24, who lived in Piney Garden Apartments with her two children, was charged with two counts of child neglect.
A witness told deputies the child was found outside looking for her mother. The witness knocked on Privett's apartment door. No one answered, but the witness could hear the other child crying and went inside, Ellison said.
Privett's two-year-old was found alone inside the apartment behind a child gate.
Privett was located in a neighbor's apartment and appeared to be under the influence of marijuana, witnesses told deputies.
Privett initially told deputies she had been in the neighbor's apartment only a couple of minutes and had kept both apartment doors open. Later, she told deputies, she may have been in the apartment for as long as two hours.
The state Department of Health and Human Services took custody of both children, Ellison said.
– Mary Catherine Brooks