West Virginia has strengthened the Victim Information and Notification Everyday (VINE) network — a tool that supports and protects crime victims and survivors by providing timely and reliable offender information.
The release said the state’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation has expanded VINE to all 10 regional jails, as well as adopted new and enhanced features for all correctional facilities, including prisons.
“It is very important for safety, for victims to be notified or to be able to know when the offender is getting back onto the street or has posted bond,” said Commissioner Betsy Jividen.
Appriss Safety is the developer of VINE, a free service that allows victims to anonymously check an offender’s custody status by phone, internet and mobile app. Victims can also receive real-time alerts of changes to an offender’s custody status by registering for notifications by app, phone, email and text.
“They can rest easy at night, knowing where the perpetrator is,” said Tonia Thomas, a team coordinator with the West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence. “And when perpetrators get released, they can also prepare for that release and maybe prepare for their safety and take extra precautions.”
West Virginia began extending VINE to the regional jails in May and completed the process by adding the final two jails last week.
Enhanced VINE offers users innovative functionality and expanded access to victim services, the release said. The enhanced system’s new features include an interactive VINE Service Provider Directory that allows users seeking assistance to connect directly with both local and national victim service providers. To date, 16 West Virginia service providers have joined the VINE Service Provider Directory.
Several 2018 West Virginia VINE figures include: 23,088 West Virginians registered to use VINE’s services; 14,969 notifications provided to West Virginia VINE users through outbound calls, emails, text messages, letters and TTY, a device used to communicate with hearing- or speech-impaired individuals; and 40,342 offender searches conducted using the VINE website and mobile applications, with 27,508 of those via DCR.
For more information, visit vinelink.com.
