CHARLESTON — 37 local Solid Waste Authorities (SWAs) will receive grants totaling $386,215 as a result of action taken by the Solid Waste Management Board (SWMB) at their meeting Wednesday.
The SWMB Grant Program is designed to assist local SWAs in the job of properly managing solid waste within their perspective counties or regions.
The grant recipients from this area include:
l Greenbrier Co.: $10,000 – roof improvements.
l McDowell Co.: $5,000 – litter control officer wages.
l Mercer Co.: $10,000 – computer and software.
l Monroe Co.: $9,8000 – insurance, financial examination and maintenance/repairs for truck.
l Nicholas Co.: $10,000 – leachate treatment and monitoring.
l Raleigh Co.: $10,000 – a wind fence.