State renames Bypass "Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard"

The East Beckley Bypass is now, officially, "Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard," in honor of the first state governor from Raleigh County.
Del. Jeff Pack, R-Raleigh, wrote a resolution for the name change, and state lawmakers passed it on Saturday night, the last day of the 60-day legislative session.
"We were lucky enough to get it through on the last night," Pack said Tuesday morning, shortly after he had called Beckley Common Councilman Tom Sopher to announce the name change.
The idea for naming the newly-built East Beckley Bypass after Meadows was Sopher's idea. Sopher, a local historian and member of the Raleigh County Historical Society, had approached Common Council with the idea in June. In September, Council voted to support the christening of the East Beckley Bypass with Meadows' name.
Two events in Sopher's life juxtaposed at a certain time, prompting him to take steps to see Meadows — the state's 22nd governor — honored with his name on the local road.
"It started way back when we (Historical Society) were cleaning tombstones at Wildwood Cemetery," said Sopher on Tuesday, moments after he had learned from Pack that the Bypass name had been officially changed. "We found Charles Meadows was buried over there."
Sopher said the county had "just kind of forgotten" about Meadows, even though he was a driving force behind what is now the Turnpike and was a popular candidate, claiming 52 out of 55 counties in 1944.
In April, when Gov. Jim Justice spoke at the Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner, a speaker introduced Justice as the "second governor" from Raleigh County.
Although the well-known Gov. Hulett C. Smith hailed from Raleigh and served the state from January 1965 until January 1969. Meadows had gone to live in the governor's mansion in 1945, two decades before Smith arrived at the mansion in Charleston. Meadows served from 1945 to 1949.
Sopher said the Chamber dinner rekindled his interest in making the public aware of Meadows. He added that the speaker was not alone. Many in Raleigh County were never taught about Gov. Meadows and his dedication to state infrastructure.
That is what gave him the idea for renaming a road.
"The county's kind of forgot about (Meadows) being the first governor from Raleigh County," Sopher said. "So there's this road.
"It's just called 'The Bypass.'
"So, we (Historical Society and Sopher) kind of came up with the idea that we should maybe honor Clarence some way and name a road after him, so people would question, 'Who the heck is Clarence W. Meadows?' and people will say, 'Oh, he was the first governor from Raleigh County.'"
Sopher knew who to call for an ally: Paul Hutchinson.
The popular attorney grew up in Beckley. In 1989, he was a state legislator who helped draft the bond that would fund completion of the West Virginia Turnpike.
Gov. Meadows was Hutchinson's uncle, and Hutchinson married Gov. Smith's daughter.
Hutchinson, 83, and his family had appeared before Council to support Sopher's measure in June and September.
"I'm very, very pleased," Hutchinson, who was in Tennessee when he heard the news, said of the name change.
The name change comes while the third governor from Raleigh County is in office and while former Raleigh Commission President Byrd White III is serving as State Secretary of Transportation.
"The governor is originally from Raleigh County, and Clarence is instrumental in roads and this is the newest road that's been entered in Raleigh County in 20 years or so," Sopher observed. "He was a really good guy, and he was all about roads.
Pack said the State Department of Highways will likely have new road signs ready for placement in the summer.
"They will get the road signs up there, and, hopefully, we can have a little ceremony," Pack promised.
Sopher said the Raleigh Historical Society aims to place a marker to tell Meadows' story.
"We'll be talking about Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, just like we talk about Robert C. Byrd Drive, some day," he predicted.