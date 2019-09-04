State Rail Authority rolls IN

fayetteville — The West Virginia State Rail Authority proved it wasn’t asleep at the switch on Wednesday. Group representatives made several local “stops” around southern West Virginia to hear from folks who, like the late country legend Johnny Cash, have got a thing about trains.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s State Rail Authority started the first leg of its statewide public engagement tour to discuss the upcoming 2020 State Rail Plan in Raleigh County.
Teams then headed to The Grove in Fayetteville to survey residents about how people use the state’s rail system.
“We’re looking forward to traveling throughout West Virginia and meeting with the public to discuss West Virginia railroads,” said West Virginia State Rail Authority Director Cindy Butler in an emailed statement. “West Virginia has an extensive history with rail and the 2020 State Rail Plan will make recommendations to further improve rail operations in West Virginia.”
The goal of the events is to obtain public feedback about how people use the state’s rail system and how the state should be planning for the future to ensure the traveling public is served as best as possible, according to State Department of Transportation Director Brent Walker.
“The Rail Authority intends to take an active approach for community engagement, by seeking out populated areas to survey more people – even moving locations if necessary – to obtain as much feedback as possible, rather than asking the public to come to them at a predetermined time and place,” Walker stated in a press release.
The Stat Rail Plan provides a look at West Virginia’s railroads and recommends future development needs, prioritizes rail projects for continued investment and recommends policy that will benefit the state’s economy, according to a Stat Rail Plan update that was distributed at The Grove.
First completed in 2013, the 2020 State Rail Plan Update will look at what’s changed since the 2013 Plan was written and identify new priorities to help rail in West Virginia thrive, Walker reported.
The Rail Authority will use the plan to guide decisions, operations and maintenances and to prioritize funding opportunities for rail.
Kelli DeThomas, 31, of Pittsburgh, Pa., had stopped by The Grove — an eclectic taproom, lounge and music venue on Maple Avenue — for a beer on Wednesday afternoon when she agreed to take a survey.
DeThomas, who was visiting Fayetteville for the first time, said she ranked rail service for tourism as highest priority on the survey.
“I think anything to get more people here would be great,” she said. “It is a great city. It is growing, and I think more tourism would be fantastic, getting around in general and also reducing the carbon footprint with more passenger trains.”
Grove owner Lewis Rhinehart, 46, said the project was one that is “needed” in the state.
“Anything would help West Virginia at this point, especially basic infrastructure, like functioning rail lines, passenger rail lines, because so many people who are immobile, and it’s such a hard state to get around, anyway,” he said. “So the rail lines would be good.”
Butler said more stops are coming to other cities around the state.
“Our public outreach sessions will take us to all corners of West Virginia as we gather information from the public about rail,” said Butler. “We look forward to meeting West Virginians and travelers as we gather feedback on the importance of rail to this state.”
Additional stops on this statewide public engagement tour will be held in the coming weeks around the state.