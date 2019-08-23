The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force of the West Virginia State Police is investigating Dr. Zouhair Kabbara, a Beckley physician who is named as a defendant in separate class action lawsuits against Beckley ARH Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital, a State Police representative at the Beckley detachment verified Friday.
The two lawsuits were filed this past week in Raleigh County Circuit Court.
In a suit filed against Raleigh General Hospital on Thursday, a female patient charged that Kabbara was her physician in May. In June, the patient said Kabbara had told her he would arrange for a private room for her at Raleigh General.
She alleged that Kabbara entered the hospital room while she was a patient there and sexually assaulted her.
In a suit against ARH, a Kentucky-based medical network that owns the nonprofit Beckley ARH Hospital, a 15-year-old girl reported that Kabbara had stalked her, tried to steer her into an empty hospital room, chased her and other teens down three flights of stairs and that he had pressed his full body, including his genitals, against her body when she was a junior volunteer at the hospital in June.
The suit alleges that at least 20 others had made similar complaints against Kabbara to Beckley ARH.
It was unclear Friday afternoon if the State Police investigation is related to either of the lawsuits.
State Police officials said that Trooper Yeager of the ICAC Task Force is heading the police investigation and that Kabbara is aware of the investigation and has obtained an attorney.
Yeager was not available for comment on Friday.
According to data on the website, the ICAC Task Force Program is a national network of 61 coordinated task forces representing over 4,500 federal, state, and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies that investigate and prosecute child abuse and exploitation involving the internet.