The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Friday, Aug. 21, along W.Va. 16 (East Main Street) near the old Division of Highways building in Oak Hill. The checkpoint will be from 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, to midnight Saturday, Aug. 22. The purpose is to deter impaired drivers as well as to educate the public about the dangers of driving an automobile while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. The State Police urge the motoring public to assist the efforts to stop driving-under-the-influence incidents by reporting impaired drivers.
State Police to have sobriety checkpoint in Oak Hill
Obituaries
Charles "Max" Maxwell Bobbitt, 82, of Fayetteville, WV, died on Saturday, August 08, 2020, at Montgomery General Hospital in Montgomery, WV. In keeping with his wishes, he was cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Information and online condolences at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Herbert Lewis Ingram, 89, of Racine, WI, formerly of Oceana, WV, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Burlington, WI. Graveside service 11am Tuesday, August 11th, at Palm Memorial Gardens, Matheny, WV. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco.