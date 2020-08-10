The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Friday, Aug. 21, along W.Va. 16 (East Main Street) near the old Division of Highways building in Oak Hill. The checkpoint will be from 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, to midnight Saturday, Aug. 22. The purpose is to deter impaired drivers as well as to educate the public about the dangers of driving an automobile while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. The State Police urge the motoring public to assist the efforts to stop driving-under-the-influence incidents by reporting impaired drivers.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags