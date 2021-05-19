The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on U.S. 60 and W.Va. 20 in the Charmco area of Greenbrier County on Friday, May 21.
The planned checkpoint will operate between 6 p.m. and midnight Friday.
The purpose of the checkpoint is to detect and deter impaired drivers, as well as to educate the public about the dangers of driving an automobile while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs.
The State Police is urging the motoring public to assist law enforcement agencies in their efforts to stop individuals from driving under the influence incidents by reporting impaired drivers.