A Drennen man died Monday, after allegedly pointing a rifle at police who had responded to a call of shots fired.
Captain Shallon Oglesby of the West Virginia State Police in Charleston confirmed to media on Tuesday that 50-year-old Jack Thomas Naylor of Drennen was killed by State Police.
The West Virginia State Police, assisted by Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the call in Drennen around 5:10 p.m.
Troopers and deputies reported that Naylor was armed when they arrived. He allegedly pointed a rifle at the police, and troopers fired their weapons at him.
Naylor was pronounced dead following the shooting.
No further information was available Friday afternoon.