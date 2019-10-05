A Drennen man died Monday, after allegedly pointing a rifle at police who had responded to a call of shots fired.

Captain Shallon Oglesby of the West Virginia State Police in Charleston confirmed to media on Tuesday that 50-year-old Jack Thomas Naylor of Drennen was killed by State Police.

The West Virginia State Police, assisted by Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the call in Drennen around 5:10 p.m.

Troopers and deputies reported that Naylor was armed when they arrived. He allegedly pointed a rifle at the police, and troopers fired their weapons at him.

Naylor was pronounced dead following the shooting.

No further information was available Friday afternoon.

 

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags