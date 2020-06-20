Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency for Greenbrier and Monroe counties due to heavy rainfall that caused significant local flooding.
Between approximately 4:30 and 5:15 p.m. on Friday, about 2.5 inches of rain created flash flooding in Alderson.
The small creek on the Monroe County side of town became a rushing torrent as water collected from Dark Hollow and Flat Mountain.
Mayor Travis Copenhaver declared a local state of emergency and contacted the offices of Emergency Management in both Greenbrier and Monroe counties, asking them to request a similar declaration through their county commissions.
At least one water rescue was performed by the Union Volunteer Fire Department while the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department was on another call.
Early assessments by officials indicate that at least 25 homes were damaged on the Monroe County side of town. Assessment continues on the Greenbrier County side.
Justice, through his state of emergency declaration, has authorized the state’s Division of Emergency Management to support and coordinate with officials in Monroe and Greenbrier counties on their flood response.
Jeff Jones, director of the Monroe County Office of Emergency Services, was on site.
Mayor Copenhaver said, “The Department of Highways crew from Monroe County has been outstanding in dealing with the mud slide near the front gates of the Federal Prison Camp. In fact, all the local volunteer fire departments, town staff, police, and many others have stepped up to help get a handle on this situation. We are just grateful that there were no serious injuries.”
Arrangements have already been made for the National Guard to pick up flood-damaged items from the Monroe County side in the next few days. Flood-damaged items should be placed at the curb. Work is currently underway for a similar arrangement for the Greenbrier County side.
By 8:30 p.m. the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department had begun work pumping water from low-lying areas and basements.