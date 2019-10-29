charleston — Forty-two bands from around the state, including 36 competing bands and six exhibition bands, showcased their talents in the eighth annual West Virginia State Marching Band Invitational Championship at the University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field recently.
Cabell Midland High School won the Overall “Honor Band” Award and Old Gold Division Grand Champion, and Wayne High School won the Blue Division Grand Champion award. Bands were judged on general effect, marching and maneuvering, music, music effect, percussion, drum major, color guard, majorettes and feature twirler.
Regional winners were:
Overall Awards (Honor Band)
1st Runner-up: Greenbrier East High School
Division Awards
Old Gold Division 1st Runner-Up: Greenbrier East High School
Class A Band Awards
2nd Place: Greenbrier East High School
Soloist: Woodrow Wilson High School - trumpet
Class D Band Awards
3rd Place: Bluefield High School
Class E Band Awards
3rd Place: Westside High School
Class E Best Overall
Drum Major: Westside High School
Best Overall Show Band Awards
1st Place: Richwood High School
Miss Majorette
Runner-Up: Rylee Shinn, Richwood High School
Best Overall Dance Team
Princeton High School