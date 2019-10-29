charleston — Forty-two bands from around the state, including 36 competing bands and six exhibition bands, showcased their talents in the eighth annual West Virginia State Marching Band Invitational Championship at the University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field recently.

Cabell Midland High School won the Overall “Honor Band” Award and Old Gold Division Grand Champion, and Wayne High School won the Blue Division Grand Champion award. Bands were judged on general effect, marching and maneuvering, music, music effect, percussion, drum major, color guard, majorettes and feature twirler.

Regional winners were:

Overall Awards (Honor Band)

1st Runner-up: Greenbrier East High School

 Division Awards

Old Gold Division 1st Runner-Up: Greenbrier East High School

 

Class A Band Awards

2nd Place: Greenbrier East High School

 

Soloist: Woodrow Wilson High School - trumpet

 

Class D Band Awards

3rd Place: Bluefield High School

 

Class E Band Awards

 3rd Place: Westside High School

 Class E Best Overall

 Drum Major: Westside High School

 

Best Overall Show Band Awards

1st Place: Richwood High School

 

Miss Majorette

Runner-Up: Rylee Shinn, Richwood High School

 

Best Overall Dance Team

Princeton High School

 

 

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags