West Virginia lawmakers moved an abortion bill to the brink of passage late Friday, but disagreements led both chambers to adjourn until some other time with no final resolution.
The House and Senate stayed well into Friday evening before adjourning to an undetermined later date. The evening ended with the House majority disagreeing with changes the Senate had made and calling for a conference committee to work out differences. Then they went home.
To continue reading:
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/07/29/west-virginia-senators-pass-abortion-bill-with-some-upset-it-doesnt-go-farther/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.