West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is investigating a number of viral infections that are possibly associated with a local health care provider reusing single-use syringes.
On Nov. 12, Commissioner and State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad sent a letter that notified some patients of Mountain State Vascular that they should get blood tests for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis C and hepatitis B.
"Mountain State Vascular reported the use of single-use syringes for intravenous injections on more than one patient during invasive procedures conducted by the facility," Amjad wrote. "You have been identified as a patient who underwent an invasive procedure.
"As a precaution, BPH (Board of Public Health) recommends that you are tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) through your local health department or your healthcare provider."
Amjad listed the dates of concern as being October 2020 to July 2021, which are the dates that one employee worked at Mountain State Vascular, according to the medical director of the clinic.
Mountain State Vascular Medical Director Dr. Brian Whyte said Monday that he had reported to WVDHHR in July that a facility employee had reused the syringes on patients from June 29, 2021, and July 1, 2021. He said that he had hired the employee in October 2020 and that he fired her several days after he learned of the reused syringes.
Whyte said that he discovered the matter when he was conducting a routine check of his facility in late June and noticed that an employee had used a needle and syringe to "draw up" the drugs Lidocaine (an analgesic) and Heparin, a blood thinner.
"When I came in, and I noticed there was a syringe with a Heparin and Lidocain needle attached to it, that looks sort of odd," Whyte said. "I investigated further."
Whyte said that he called in the employee and that she told him she had reused syringes of the two drugs on "a few patients in the office, June 29 and July 1."
According to Whyte, he believes "4 to 5 patients" were impacted.
"I reprimanded her and just to be on the safe side, for patient safety, I notified DHHR," said White. "I think that's the right thing to do, for a physician.
"I want my patients to get the best care."
He said DHHR came to his facility and investigated.
"The employee said to me that she only did this on those two days," he said. "But she had been working with me since October."
He said that the employee had reused the syringes on patients who were undergoing arteriograms (x-rays of blood vessels) and angioplasty (a surgery to open a blocked coronary artery).
When he questioned the employee about why she had chosen to reuse the syringes, he said that he did not get an answer.
"I have no idea," he said. "I'm still scratching my head.
"Within a week, we had terminated her (employment)."
Whyte said that, as far as he knows, none of the patients on those two days had hepatitis C, hepatitis B or HIV.
Mountain State Vascular is on George Street in Beckley.
The facility performs angioplasty, wound care, varicose vein treatment, ABI testing, re-vascularization of legs and ultrasounds.
Amjad urged Mountain State patients who had invasive procedures between October 2020 and July 7, 2021, to get tested.
"Please be aware that people infected with hepatitis C, hepatitis B and HIV many not experience symptoms for many years, so it is important to get tested, even if you do not feel ill," Amjad stated.
Positive test results for the viruses do not prove that the infections are linked to Mountain State, according to Amjad.
The letter contained the numbers for health departments in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Wyoming, Greenbrier, Nicholas, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo and Monroe counties.
"BPH is committed to investigating this matter fully to ensure patient safety, and we appreciate your cooperation in this matter," Amjad wrote.
The Register-Herald has reached out to WVDHHR for more information.