A Little General store in Glen Daniel was reported to be on fire at 10:20 a.m., Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center dispatchers reported.
Firefighters from Trap Hill, Lester, Mabscott, Beaver and Coal City fire departments were still fighting the blaze at noon.
The State Fire Marshal's Office had been called to the fire, dispatchers said.
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office agents also responded.
