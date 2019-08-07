State Fair welcomes ''America's Got Talent'' sweetheart

Darci Lynne Farmer, a 14-year-old singer and ventriloquist known for being one of the youngest contestants to ever win NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” is set to bring her 2019 Fresh Out of the Box tour to the State Fair of West Virginia Sunday, Aug. 11.
Farmer, an Oklahoma native, stepped into the spotlight at the age of twelve when she competed in and won the twelfth season of “America’s Got Talent.”
Prior to performing to America, Farmer told judge and the show’s creator, Simon Cowell, that being on the show was “one of her big dreams” and that she wanted to keep ventriloquism alive because it’s not common.
During the performance, Farmer, who was joined by her divaesque rabbit-puppet named Petunia, sang “Summertime” from the American opera Porgy and Bess.
Judge Mel B was captivated by the performance, stating the Farmer “melt her heart,” and hit the Golden Buzzer sending the young singer straight through to the quarterfinals.
Within 30 hours of its broadcast, Farmer’s audition became the most viewed video in the show’s history, and later it topped at number four on YouTube’s list of the top ten trending videos of 2017. Currently, the video has 57 million views and almost 500 thousand “thumbs up.”
Farmer finished out the season finale as the winner after receiving the most votes for a final performance in the history of the show.
As prize for winning, she was given 1 million dollars. Farmer states in interviews she hasn’t spent much of the money but donated some to her church along with buying her mom a new dishwasher.
In 2017, Darci Lynne and Friends Live was announced. Originally the tour was scheduled for five locations, taking place in January and February of 2018, but was later expanded to 52 locations from January 2018 to January 2019. Collectively, the tour sold more than 100,000 tickets and grossed almost $5 million.
Since her time on “America’s Got Talent,” Farmer and her puppets have appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Steve Harvey show, People TV, USA Today, Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, and Little Big Shots, as well as making guest appearances during a Terry Fator (a fellow ventriloquist) performance, the Barbie ‘Be Anything’ Tour, and at A Very Pentatonix Christmas.
In December 2018, she voiced the character of Daisy on Disney Junior’s Fancy Nancy and that same month, she starred in and hosted Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas- an NBC holiday TV special.
In January 2019, nearly two years after winning season twelve, Farmer returned to “America’s Got Talent” for America’s Got Talent: The Champions. The singer made it to the Top 3 but was eliminated after not receiving enough votes for her to continue.
Being brought back as a wild card, Farmer and Petunia performed “O mio babbino caro” in the finale, where she concluded the season as runner-up behind one of her successors, magician Shin Lim.
The performer was also featured in Forbes magazine who spoke highly of Farmer’s future stating, “For someone who has already made a pretty amazing dream come true at a very early age, the possibilities are endless.”
The Darci Lynne and Friends: Fresh Out of the Box tour was announced in October 2018 and kicked off in February of this year.
Farmer’s cross-county tour, which features several puppets and a live band, will be making at stop at Fairlea as part of West Virginia’s 2019 state fair.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m.
Prices for tickets vary with track tickets priced at $30, box tickets at $27, and grandstand/ ADA at $24. Tickets can be purchased through the fair at statefairofwv.com/entertainment/darci-lynne or by calling 800-514-3849.
Tickets can also be purchased through Farmer’s official tour site at www.darcilynne.com/tour.
For more information visit statefairofwv.com/fair. The State Fair wfairgrounds is located at 947 Maplewood Ave in Fairlea.