LEWISBURG — Civic groups and businesses are invited to participate in the ninth annual Christmas Barn decorating contest at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea. Participants will have the opportunity to decorate one of 10 horse barns adjacent to Route 219 North.
"This is always an exciting competition for us and it is becoming a great tradition for the community. We are thrilled to see what creativity and holiday spirit entrants come up with this season," said Kelly Collins, State Fair of WV CEO.
The winning entry will receive $300, with second and third place receiving $200 and $100 respectively. Only the east end of the barns will be decorated and work must be completed by Sunday, Dec. 1.
Phone 304-645-1090 or visit the State Fair office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to get an entry form and details.
Visit the State Fair's Facebook page to cast your vote for the "People's Choice" award and help the winning entry receive a selection of State Fair merchandise.