State Fair announces limited edition basket

State Fair of West Virginia officials have announced the release of a limited edition basket, made by local artisans Jamit! Baskets out of Sinks Grove. Orders will be accepted from now until the end of September.
"We've featured a basket made by Jamit! Baskets for the last few years, and despite not having a fair, we want to continue this tradition," CEO Kelly Collins stated. "Even though there is a lot about this year we'd rather forget, it is a part of our history. This also gives a chance to celebrate and promote one of our local artisans, which is an important part of what we do."
This year's basket is available in four different colors and may only be purchased ahead by special order. Those interested should call the State Fair Office at 304-645-1090.
The 96th State Fair is scheduled Aug. 12-21, 2021. The State Fair of West Virginia has a $13.8 million economic impact on West Virginia and is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education. For more information, visit www.statefairofwv.com or follow fair events on Facebook and Twitter.