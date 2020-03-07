The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) has launched a new online resource for families, students and educators regarding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
WVDE officials reported Friday they are working closely with the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) and other state agencies to establish best preparedness practices and communicate important information regarding the virus.
“The health and safety of our children and those working in our schools is our utmost priority,” West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch said. “We are constantly monitoring the situation and providing updates to our counties as new information becomes available.”
Officials reported the WVDE webpage, wvde.us/covid19, provides the most up-to-date information regarding the virus. Resources including information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the WVDHHR and other agencies can be found there.
According to the webpage, WVDE officials have already done the following:
l The WVDE has communicated with each of the 55 counties and the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind regarding proper protocols.
l County school superintendents have been directed to collaborate closely with their local health departments, review plans for infectious disease outbreaks and re-examine their emergency communications plans.
l The WVDE has reminded counties to exercise preventative measures including:
1) requesting that custodians diligently clean facilities daily
2) advising all school and county personnel and students be very vigilant in hand-washing
3) reinforcing respiratory hygiene practices
4) staying home when children, educators, and school personnel are sick.
State Board of Education President Dave Perry said on behalf of the State Board, he is grateful for Gov. Justice, Superintendent Burch, and the entire leadership team for their guidance during this time.
“The Board will fully support the ongoing collaborative work in order to best serve our education community,” Perry said.
Although circumstances can change quickly, there are currently no plans to cancel WVDE-sponsored trainings or events and counties have not canceled any school-based or athletic activity in the state.
Burch said he will continue to work with state partners and alert counties of any changes in this fluid situation.
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jnelsonRH