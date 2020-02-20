The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) announced Wednesday the 2020-2021 Nita M. Lowery 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) request for proposals (RFP), allowing youth-serving organizations to apply for the funds which are used to design and implement centers in the state.
According to the WVDE, the 21st CCLC program provides students access to high-quality and engaging after-school activities that support their learning and development, and assists them in obtaining state educational standards.
Eligible applicants are local education agencies, community-based organizations, faith-based organizations, higher education institutions, city or county government agencies, for-profit corporations and other public or private entities.
The program is currently offered at several organizations around the state, including those in Fayette, Greenbrier and Nicholas counties.
According to WVDE officials, the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center (21stCCLC) program provides federal funding to support opportunities for communities to establish activities in community learning centers that:
l Provide quality out-of-school time for academic enrichment opportunities, particularly for those students who attend low-performing and high poverty schools, to meeting West Virginia challenging academic standards in core content areas.
l Offer families of participants opportunities for active and meaningful engagement in their children’s education, including opportunities for literacy and related educational development.
l Offer students a broad array of additional services, program, and activities that are designed to reinforce and complement the regular academic program of participants
The target date for release of the requests for proposals is Tuesday, Feb. 25, and additional details are available at https://wvde.us/federal-programs/21st-cclc/.
An Intent to Apply Form must be received by the WVDE 21st CCLC program by May 1, 2020. Failure to provide the form will prevent participation in the 2020 Grant Competition. The form is a part of the Request for Proposal Document.
